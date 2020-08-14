UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarus Parliament Chair Urges People To Stop Unauthorized Demonstrations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 18 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 01:50 AM

Belarus Parliament Chair Urges People to Stop Unauthorized Demonstrations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) Chairperson of the Bealrusian Council of the Republic Natalya Kochanova said on Thursday that Belarus does not need a war and called on people to refrain from participating in unauthorized demonstrations and violent riots.

"Obviously, we all do not need a fight, we do not need a war. Minsk had always been quiet and calm. Let's stop self-destruction, we must not destroy with our own hands everything that we have created during the years of independence of our country," Kochanova told Belarus-1 state-owned television channel.

According to the chairperson, more than 1,000 people have so far been released under the obligation not to participate in unauthorized events, and minors were handed over to their parents.

People have been on the streets in Belarus since Sunday evening, when the election results showed incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko secure his sixth term with over 80 percent of the vote.

The demonstrations have been harshly suppressed by the security forces, with law enforcement officers using tear gas, water cannons and rubber bullets to disperse the protesters. Thousands of people were arrested and many journalists, both domestic and foreign, went missing.

Related Topics

Election Riots Water Vote Minsk Independence Belarus Gas Sunday TV All From

Recent Stories

Halting annexation of Palestinian territories open ..

9 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak hails UAE&#039;s historic diplo ..

9 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Egyptian President&#039 ..

39 minutes ago

Regional peace a priority for UAE: FNC Speaker

1 hour ago

Bahrain congratulates UAE, commends suspension of ..

1 hour ago

Emirates launches an airbridge between Dubai and L ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.