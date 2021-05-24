Belarus' Parliament to Ask Lukashenko on Tuesday to Postpone Local Elections Until 2023

UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 01:38 PM

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2021) Belarus' lower and upper chamber lawmakers plan to adopt a ruling on Tuesday to invite President Alexander Lukashenko to postpone the elections to the regional boards of deputies until 2023, a spokesman for the lower house of the Belarusian parliament told Sputnik.

"The issue was raised at the recent meeting of the two chambers, it is currently under consideration ... It is planned that this appeal [to Lukashenko] will be adopted ... A relevant ruling will be adopted," the spokesman said.

The ruling is expected to be adopted on Tuesday at a joint session of the lower and the upper chambers, the spokesman specified.

