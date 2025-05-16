Belarus’ parliamentary delegation to attend CSTO PA Council meeting in Bishkek

(@FahadShabbir)

MINSK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) The Belarusian parliamentary delegation led by Chairman of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus Igor Sergeyenko will take part in the visiting session of the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly Council (Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan) on May 19.

The CSTO PA Council meeting is set to consider the following issues: the implementation of the decisions of the November (2024) session of the CSTO Collective Security Council and measures taken to counter challenges and threats to collective security; the activities of government agencies of Kyrgyzstan to ensure sustainability and stability of the socio-political and military situation on the territory of the state, to counter challenges and threats to security as part of the CSTO chairmanship priorities in 2025; the draft statement of the CSTO PA Council on the historical significance of the treaties on the state borders of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan; the work on the formation of the draft program of the CSTO PA's activities on the approximation and harmonization of the national legislation of the CSTO member states for 2026-2030; the results of participation in international election observation in the CSTO member states; the coordination of actions in international parliamentary organizations, etc,BelTA reported.