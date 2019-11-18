Belarus' Parliamentary Elections Comply With International Standards - Russian Lawmaker

The Belarusian parliamentary elections, held on Sunday, correspond to all the international standards and are assessed as democratic and transparent, Frants Klintsevich, a member of the Russian upper house's Defense and Security Committee, told Sputnik on Monday

According to the Central Election Commission, the voter turnout at the elections amounted to 77.22 percent.

"Russia, of course, recognizes the results of the elections. It has been held calmly, it has been well organized and absolutely transparent," Klintsevich, who has come to Belarus as an observer, told Sputnik over the phone.

Klintsevich praised the elections as free and democratic.

"The parliamentary elections comply with international standards," Klintsevich stressed.

According to the Russian lawmaker, only few countries can ensure such a high level of organization of the election campaign.