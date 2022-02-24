Belarus Partially Closes Airspace for Civilian Flights - Defense Ministry

Belarus has closed part of its airspace for civil aviation near the Ukrainian border on Thursday, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022)

"In order to ensure the safe use of the Belarusian airspace, the General Staff of the Belarusian armed forces has decided to close parts of the Belarusian airspace for civilian flights at 12:00 (09:00 GMT), February 24, 2022," the ministry posted in Telegram.

The ministry added that it has restricted flights on the altitude from 0 to 19,800 meters (64,960 feet). The ministry specified the restrictions apply to the zone within the western and southern parts of the Belarusian border and cover slightly less than a half of the country's territory in the south.