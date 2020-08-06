Belarus' People Not Ready for Unification With Russia - President Lukashenko

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) People in Belarus are not ready to accept the idea of unifying their country with Russia, Belarusian President Aleksander Lukashenko said on Thursday.

"It is impossible. Even if I agreed to the unification on the most favorable terms for Belarus, Belarus will not accept it .

.. People are not ready," Lukashenko told Ukrainian journalist Dmitriy Gordon's interview show on YouTube.

He described the Belarusian people's attitude on the matter as "over-ripe," adding that the unification with Russia could be a topical thing to consider some 20 years ago, but not now.