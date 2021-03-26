Belarus Picks New Eurovision Song After Previous Entry Rejected - Executive to Sputnik

(@FahadShabbir)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) Belarus has chosen a new song to compete in the 2021 Eurovision contest and will soon present it to the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), Ivan Eismont, the head of Belteleradiocompany that organizes the national selection, told Sputnik.

Earlier in March, EBU rejected the Belarusian entry by band Galasy ZMesta, saying that "the song puts the non-political nature of the contest in question.

" It came after the song with lyrics such as "I will teach you to toe the line" triggered a backlash from the Belarusian opposition that felt it is mocking anti-government protests.

"The band offered to choose between two new songs. We have chosen one of them. It will be sent to EBU shortly," Eismont said.

He did not disclose the name of the song nor revealed further details, noting that the new Belarusian entry would be presented to the public next week.