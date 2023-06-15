Belarus Planning to Expand Trade Cooperation With China - Ambassador

HARBIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) Belarus is ready to increase trade and economic cooperation with China, Belarusian Ambassador to China Yuri Senko said on Thursday.

"Belarus and China are interested in increasing bilateral trade. In the first four months of this year, the trade between Belarus and China increased by 154.5%.

Our potential has great prospects, today we are ready to increase trade between our countries," Senko said at the opening ceremony of the 32nd Harbin International Economic and Trade Fair.

Trade between Belarus and China reached a record $5.8 billion, according to the Belarusian Trade Ministry. The export of Belarusian goods to China almost doubled and amounted to $1.6 billion. At the end of 2022, Chinese businesses invested over $100 million in Belarus, the ministry said.

The fair is taking place in the Chinese city of Harbin, located in the northeastern province of Heilongjiang, from June 15-19.