Belarus Plans Drills to Cover Southern Borders Together With Russia - Defense Minister

(@imziishan)

Belarus plans to hold joint drills with Russia to cover southern borders with Ukraine, Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2021) Belarus plans to hold joint drills with Russia to cover southern borders with Ukraine, Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin said on Monday.

"The troops have a set of events planned for the medium term to cover the southern borders of Belarus (in the south, the country borders with Ukraine) ... We are planning to conduct a military exercise together with our colleagues, the main strategic ally � Russia," Khrenin said, as quoted by the state-run Belta news agency.

The situation near the western and southern borders is heating up, therefore, Minsk is forced to plan a response, the official said.

Though Minsk is not taking any additional measures to bring the armed forces to the highest degree of combat readiness, the military plans response to any of the inadequate actions by Western countries, he said.

"If necessary, we will begin to act according to these plans," the minister said.

Additionally, Khrenin pointed to the need to improve the unified regional air defense system with Russia in the long term.