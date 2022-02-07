UrduPoint.com

Belarus Plans To Arm Emergency Workers For Potential Military Operations - State Media

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) Published February 07, 2022 | 05:28 PM

Belarus intends to arm workers of the Ministry of Emergency Situations with military equipment in the event of mobilization for combat with the military, Belta news agency reported on Monday

The issue was discussed at a government meeting headed by President Alexander Lukashenko about upgrading rescue forces.

Earlier this month, the president said that he will coordinate his actions with Russia if Ukraine launches an offensive against Donbas. Belarus will also cut fuel and lubricant supplies to Ukraine, he added.

The crisis around Ukraine has escalated in recent months as the West and Kiev have accused Russia of intending to invade its neighbor, pointing to a military buildup near the common border and deploying forces and equipment to Kiev and neighboring states. Moscow dismissed this, insisting that it has the right to move its troops within its territory, and citing NATO's activities in Eastern Europe as a threat to its national security.

