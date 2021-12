Belarus Plans to Buy Russian Tor-M2 Missile Systems - Russian Military Corporation Agency

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2021) Belarus is planning to procure a number of Russian modernized missile systems Tor-M2, Russia Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation Spokeswoman Valeria Reshetnikova told Sputnik.

"The Belarusian request for procurement of S-400 anti-missile defense systems has yet to be received. Belarus is planning to procure Tor-M2 missile systems," Reshetnikova has said in an interview.