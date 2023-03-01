Belarus Plans to Create Free Trade, Investment Area With China This Year - Minsk

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2023) Belarus plans to create a free trade and investment area with China this year, the Belarusian Economy Ministry said on Wednesday.

"Belarus and China will create a free trade and investment area this year," the ministry wrote on Telegram.

Earlier in the day, the sides signed in Beijing a memorandum of understanding on completing the discussion of the fundamental provisions of the text of the agreement on trade in services and investment between the countries and the start of negotiations on market access.