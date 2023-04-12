Close
Belarus Plans To Host Eurasian Security Conference In 2023 - Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH Published April 12, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Belarus Plans to Host Eurasian Security Conference in 2023 - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) Belarus plans to host a multinational conference on Eurasia's security in the second half of 2023, the country's foreign ministry said Wednesday.

Belarusian Deputy Foreign Minister Yuri Ambrazevich met with UN General Assembly President Csaba Korosi in New York on Tuesday to discuss regional and international security.

"Ambrazevich briefed the president of the UN General Assembly about plans to hold an international conference on the future of Eurasian security in Minsk in the second half of this year," the statement read.

Belarus will host the conference as the rotating chair of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, a regional grouping of ex-Soviet republics ” Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, and Tajikistan.

