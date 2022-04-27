Belarus Plans to Increase Food Exports to $8 Billion in 2025 - Minister

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2022) Belarus plans to increase exports of food and agricultural products to $8 billion by 2025, Agriculture Minister Igor Brylo said.

"In this five-year period, we plan to increase agricultural production by 14 percent, produce 9.2 million tonnes of milk and 2.

1 million tonnes of meat in 2025, and bring exports of products to the level of $8 billion," Belta quoted Brylo as saying.

He also said that for the first two months of this year, products worth $1 billion have already been exported. According to Brylo, this creates prerequisites for food exports to exceed $7 billion by the end of 2022.