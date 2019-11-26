Belarus Plans To Introduce Visa-Free Regime At Regional Airports: Dmitry Krutoy
Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 11:51 PM
Belarus plans to extend the visa-free regime for foreigners to regional airports and land border checkpoints, Economy Minister Dmitry Krutoy said Tuesday
The Belarusian authorities are pursuing a policy to facilitate the entry of foreign tourists into the country.
In July 2018, President Alexander Lukashenko extended the visa-free stay of foreigners to 30 days, provided that they enter the country through the Minsk airport.
"We plan to further expand visa-free zones, to simplify the entry for foreign citizens through regional airports and land checkpoints," Belta news agency quoted Krutoy as saying.