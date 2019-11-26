Belarus Plans to Introduce Visa-Free Regime at Regional Airports: Dmitry Krutoy

Belarus plans to extend the visa-free regime for foreigners to regional airports and land border checkpoints, Economy Minister Dmitry Krutoy said Tuesday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2019) Belarus plans to extend the visa-free regime for foreigners to regional airports and land border checkpoints, Economy Minister Dmitry Krutoy said Tuesday.

The Belarusian authorities are pursuing a policy to facilitate the entry of foreign tourists into the country.

In July 2018, President Alexander Lukashenko extended the visa-free stay of foreigners to 30 days, provided that they enter the country through the Minsk airport.

"We plan to further expand visa-free zones, to simplify the entry for foreign citizens through regional airports and land checkpoints," Belta news agency quoted Krutoy as saying.