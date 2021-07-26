UrduPoint.com
Belarus Plans To Open Consulate General In Hong Kong - Ambassador

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 12:10 AM

Belarus Plans to Open Consulate General in Hong Kong - Ambassador

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2021) Belarus is planning to open a consulate general in China's Hong Kong, which will be its fourth one in the Asian country, Ambassador to Beijing Yuri Senko has said.

"We are currently preparing a decision to open the fourth Belarusian consulate general in China.

We have them in Chongqing, Guangzhou, Shanghai, and we are currently considering China's economic hub that is of much interest to us, meaning Hong Kong," Senko said in an interview with the Belarusian broadcaster CTV, which was shown on Sunday.

Earlier in the week, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko held a meeting with senior officials responsible for the country's foreign policy, saying that the Western reaction to the 2020 presidential election showed the need to readjust the country's foreign policy approach. Later, the president demanded to bolster the country's diplomatic presence in India, Russia and China.

