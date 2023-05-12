UrduPoint.com

Belarus Plans To Ramp Up Food Exports To Africa - Deputy Prime Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 12, 2023 | 06:30 PM

Belarus Plans to Ramp Up Food Exports to Africa - Deputy Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2023) Belarus is planning to increase food exports to African countries and to offer its national technologies for processing and preparing products, Belarusian Deputy Prime Minister Leonid Zayats said on Friday.

"More than a billion people live there (in Africa), so we plan to enter the markets of various African countries. Nothing stands in our way today. In addition to export, Belarus offers its technologies for processing and preparing products," Zayats was quoted as saying by Belarusian news agency Belta.

The Belarusian deputy prime minister added that Minsk was already supplying food products in Africa, but in small quantities.

"Logistics between our countries is really expensive, but we will discuss ways to cut costs. Belarus is ramping up its food production, so it is important to sell products faster and get revenues sooner," the deputy prime minister said, as quoted by Belta.

On Friday, the Belarus Ministry of Agriculture and Food is holding talks with a Zimbabwean delegation led by Deputy Minister for Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water, and Rural Development Vangelis Haritatos. The agenda of the meeting includes bilateral cooperation and trade.

