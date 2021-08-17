Belarus, Poland Discuss Border Issues

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) Belarusian Deputy Foreign Minister Evgeny Shestakov and the Polish Interior Ministry State Undersecretary, Bartosz Grodecki, discussed the border situation on Monday, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry reported.

"During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on the situation on the state border, the current trends in its development and problematic issues affecting the state of border security," the ministry said in a statement.

The officials also considered developing a legal framework to regulate border issues, it added.

On July 2, Lithuania declared an emergency over the influx of illegal migrants from Belarus, many of them Iraqis, Iranians and Syrians.

On Wednesday, Poland announced that it is tightening security on the border with Belarus due to the migrant inflow.

Minsk has repeatedly reported cases of forcible expulsion of migrants by Vilnius and Warsaw to the border with Belarus. In early August, the Belarusian border guard service said that it found an Iraqi migrant in severe condition, who later died. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko ordered that the border security be strengthened following the incident.