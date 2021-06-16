Belarus, Poland Provided Some Preliminary Details in Ryanair Incident - ICAO

Belarus and Poland have already provided some initial information on the Ryanair incident, however, with more data sought from Greece, Ireland, Switzerland and Lithuania, the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) announced in a release on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) Belarus and Poland have already provided some initial information on the Ryanair incident, however, with more data sought from Greece, Ireland, Switzerland and Lithuania, the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) announced in a release on Thursday.

"Belarus and Poland had already provided some preliminary details. Information has also been sought from Greece, Ireland, Lithuania, and Switzerland," the release said.