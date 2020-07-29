Belarus Police Detain 32 Militants From Private Foreign Military Company - Reports

Belarusian law enforcement agents have detained not far from Minsk 32 militants from a private foreign military company, the state-run Belta news agency reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2020) Belarusian law enforcement agents have detained not far from Minsk 32 militants from a private foreign military company, the state-run Belta news agency reported on Wednesday.

The detention took place on the night into Wednesday, Belta specified.