Belarus Police Detain 32 Militants From Private Foreign Military Company - Reports
Umer Jamshaid 59 seconds ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 05:28 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2020) Belarusian law enforcement agents have detained not far from Minsk 32 militants from a private foreign military company, the state-run Belta news agency reported on Wednesday.
The detention took place on the night into Wednesday, Belta specified.