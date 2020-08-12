Belarus Police Detain Another 2 Journalists In Minsk - Press Association
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) Belarusian police have detained two more journalists in Minsk on Tuesday night in Minsk, the Belarusian Association of Journalists said.
"In Minsk, Onliner [news outlet] journalists, editor Vladislav Borisovich and video correspondent Sergei Ptushko, were detained with the use of force.
The latter's camera was broken," the association said in a statement.
Belarus authorities have come under increasing pressure for the detentions of journalists covering the post-presidential election unrest. On Tuesday, law enforcement released all of the current Russian detained journalists after much media and political scrutiny.