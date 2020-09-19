UrduPoint.com
Belarus Police Detain Hundreds At Women's Protest: AFP

Umer Jamshaid 59 seconds ago Sat 19th September 2020 | 08:34 PM

Belarus police detain hundreds at women's protest: AFP

Riot police on Saturday detained hundreds of women as opposition protesters marched through the Belarusian capital Minsk demanding an end to President Alexander Lukashenko's rule

Minsk, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2020 ) :Riot police on Saturday detained hundreds of women as opposition protesters marched through the Belarusian capital Minsk demanding an end to President Alexander Lukashenko's rule.

Around two thousand women took part in the "Sparkly March", wearing shiny accessories and carrying red-and-white flags of the protest movement.

Riot police blocked the women and began dragging them into police vans as they stood with linked hands, swiftly detaining several hundred, an AFP journalist saw.

More Stories From World

