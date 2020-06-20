Belarus' Police Detain Opposition Picket Attendants, Journalists - Rights Group

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2020) Belarusian law enforcement have arrested at least three people and several journalists, including those affiliated to Radio Liberty and Reuters, during an opposition-organized picket in the center of Minsk ahead of the forthcoming presidential election, the Viasna human rights center said on Friday.

On Friday evening, opposition presidential candidates Olga Kovalkova and Nikolai Kozlov installed pickets as part of the ongoing presidential race to collect signature. A similar picket earlier this week attracted a longer than 2-kilometer (1.2 miles) line of people along Minsk's central Independence Avenue, dubbed subsequently "a chain of solidarity," with some people standing in line for more than six hours into night, even after the signature collection stalls were closed.

According to Viasna, approximately an hour after the stalls reopened on Friday and about 500 people lined up to sign in, special police force agents showed up, broke the chain and dispersed the attendants.

"At 7.50 p.m. (16:50 GMT), arrests began, three people were taken into a police van," the Minsk-based rights group said, adding that police also detained Radio Liberty journalist Alexandra Dynko and cameraman Andrey Ryabchik, Belsat broadcaster journalist Irina Arekhovskaya and an unnamed Reuters journalist.

Belarus is due to hold a presidential election on August 9. On Friday, June 19, the race's stage where candidates are supposed to collect signatures in order to be able to run finished. The registration of candidates will run from July 5-14 and the pre-election campaigns will start on July 14 to run through August 8.