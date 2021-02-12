(@FahadShabbir)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2021) The Belarusian police detained around five people for their online calls for participation in unauthorized rallies in the period when the All Belarusian People's Assembly convenes, interior minister Ivan Kubrakov told Sputnik on Friday.

"People who posted online calls to take to the streets and commit illegal acts were detained.

The ones who called on others to violate public order, who hid behind different nicknames without getting out themselves. Investigation is ongoing," Kubrakov said, specifying that around five people were detained.

"All of them will be held liable in compliance with the legislation," the minister continued.

No unauthorized rallies were recorded in Minsk on Thursday, which marked the first day of the assembly session, Kubrakov noted.