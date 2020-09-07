UrduPoint.com
Belarus Police Say 633 Detained At Sunday Protests

Mon 07th September 2020 | 03:47 PM

The Belarusian interior ministry said Monday that police had detained 633 people on Sunday during the latest mass protests calling for an end to the rule of strongman Alexander Lukashenko

Minsk (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :The Belarusian interior ministry said Monday that police had detained 633 people on Sunday during the latest mass protests calling for an end to the rule of strongman Alexander Lukashenko.

Opposition supporters held a huge demonstration in Minsk on Sunday with more than 100,000 people attending, maintaining pressure on Lukashenko and disputing his claim to have won re-election in August 9 presidential polls.

"In total 633 people were detained in the republic for violations of legislation on mass events," the interior ministry's spokeswoman Olga Chemodanova said.

She added that 363 had been sent to detention centres pending court hearings.

Belarusian authorities sent troops, water cannon, armoured personnel carriers and armoured reconnaissance vehicles into central Minsk during the protest.

As demonstrators gradually dispersed on Sunday evening, local media reported that hooded men in civilian clothes with batons were chasing and beating demonstrators.

Lukashenko's security forces have detained thousands of protesters, many of whom accused police of beatings and torture. Several people have died during the crackdown.

Opposition challenger Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who claims she won the presidential election, left Belarus under pressure from authorities and has taken shelter in neighbouring Lithuania, an EU member.

