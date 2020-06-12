Belarus Politician Babariko to Continue Race for Presidency Despite Fiscal Evasion Scandal

Viktor Babariko, a candidate to the post of the Belarusian president, said on Thursday that there is no compromising evidence on him, and he, therefore, intends to continue his effort within the election campaign, despite the fact that searches are underway in Belgazprombank, a bank he used to head, over fiscal evasion and money laundering

"There is no direct compromising evidence on me, there is a big hope that people are just being threatened and being forced to lie, to defame themselves and other people," Babariko said during a livestream on YouTube.

The politician explained that the situation targeted not exactly him, but his friends and former colleagues.

"The only proper thing to do is to continue our action, our fight and make this a response to the arbitrariness and lawlessness," Babariko said.