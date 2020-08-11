UrduPoint.com
Belarus' Politicians Dmitriev, Cherechen Preparing Complaints Against Election Results

Tue 11th August 2020

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2020) Belarusian politicians Andrey Dmitriev and Sergey Cherechen, who were running for presidency, told Sputnik on Tuesday they did not recognize the results of the election and would file complaints.

The Sunday's election ended with incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko winning over 80 percent of the vote and opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya coming second with around 10 percent, according to preliminary results. Dmitriev secured 1.21 percent of the vote, while Cherechen got 1.15 percent. Tikhanovskaya, who claims she has in fact won the majority of the vote, has already filed a complaint, before fleeing to Lithuania.

"We are now drafting a complaint for the Central Election Commission that says we do not recognize the election. We are drafting the text and gathering facts. We will file the complaint tomorrow," Dmitriev told Sputnik.

Cherechen told Sputnik he was preparing a similar complaint.

"My campaign office has already filed complaints to the Central Election Commission and the Office of the Prosecutor General over falsifications ... We are drafting such a complaint, based on the data we have gathered, and we plan to lodge it, lawyers are now working on it," Cherechen said, when asked about plans to file a complaint on non-recognition of the election results.

