Belarus Polls Showed 'lack Of Respect' For Democracy: Monitors

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 06:19 PM

Belarus polls showed 'lack of respect' for democracy: monitors

Parliamentary polls in Belarus lacked respect for democracy and denied basic freedoms to voters and candidates, international vote observers said Monday, after the opposition failed to win a single seat

Minsk, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :Parliamentary polls in Belarus lacked respect for democracy and denied basic freedoms to voters and candidates, international vote observers said Monday, after the opposition failed to win a single seat.

"These elections have demonstrated an overall lack of respect for democratic commitments," Margareta Cederfelt, leader of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe's short-term observer mission said in a statement. The OSCE sent out 400 monitors for the election on Sunday and concluded "fundamental freedoms were disregarded".

More Stories From World

