Belarus: post-election turmoil

Paris (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :A controversial re-election victory for Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko in disputed polls has been followed by more than a month of anti-government protests.

Here is a recap of the drama in the ex-Soviet country.

- Vote sparks violence - On August 9, 2020, Lukashenko, who has ruled Belarus since 1994, runs for a sixth term in a presidential election.

His main rival is the political novice Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who ran after her blogger husband Sergei Tikhanovsky was jailed and barred from contesting.

That night, an official exit poll declares Lukashenko the victor. Tikhanovskaya rejects the results.

Police violently repress anti-government protests, arresting about 3,000 and injuring dozens.

- First death - The next day, the official results give victory to Lukashenko with 80 percent of votes, far ahead of Tikhanovskaya on 10 percent.

Tikhanovskaya claims victory, calling on Lukashenko to step down.

For a second night, demonstrators clash with police in Minsk and other cities, leading to some 2,000 arrests and a first death.

- Refuge in Lithuania - On August 11 Tikhanovskaya says she has made the "difficult decision" to leave her country for Lithuania.

- Human chain - Fresh protests overnight, with another harsh crackdown by security forces.

Officials confirm the death of a 25-year-old man in detention.

On August 13, several thousand men and women, many wearing white and holding flowers and balloons, form human chains, holding hands and walking through Minsk.

- Workers down tools - On August 14, workers from huge tractor and automobile factories down tools and march in Minsk, chanting for Lukashenko to "Leave!.

Detained protesters begin to emerge from jail with accounts of beatings and torture.

- EU sanctions - The European Union approves sanctions against those involved in the repression and electoral fraud.

- Criminal probe - On August 20, Belarus prosecutors open a criminal investigation into attempts by the opposition to "seize power".

- Territorial integrity - On August 22 Lukashenko orders his defence minister to take "stringent measures" to defend the country's territorial integrity.

As some 100,000 people protest in Minsk on August 23, Lukashenko appears in a video wearing a bullet-proof vest and carrying an assault rifle.