Belarus Prepares Countermeasures After US Expands Sanctions - Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 07:50 PM

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) Belarus has prepared measures in response to the United States expanding sanctions, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry said Thursday.

"We believe this decision [of the US] is emotional and has nothing to do with reality," the press service of the ministry said in a statement.

"Sanctions are useless and even counterproductive as a tool. At the same time, we have already prepared response measures and will enact them," the statement read.

More Stories From World

