Belarus Prepares Response to Latest EU Sanctions - Foreign Ministry

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2020) Belarus has prepared a response to the third package of EU sanctions and will protect the rights of its entities and individuals, spokesman for the Belarusian Foreign Ministry Anatoly Glaz said Friday.

"Our response is ready.

Some will have a lot of impact," Glaz said, adding that Belarus would take "adequate steps to protect rights and interests of its citizens and legal entities."

At the same time, Belarus is ready for dialogue with the EU to overcome difference, but only if it is open and based on mutual respect, Glaz added.