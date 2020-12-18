UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarus Prepares Response To Latest EU Sanctions - Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 13 seconds ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 06:41 PM

Belarus Prepares Response to Latest EU Sanctions - Foreign Ministry

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2020) Belarus has prepared a response to the third package of EU sanctions and will protect the rights of its entities and individuals, spokesman for the Belarusian Foreign Ministry Anatoly Glaz said Friday.

"Our response is ready.

Some will have a lot of impact," Glaz said, adding that Belarus would take "adequate steps to protect rights and interests of its citizens and legal entities."

At the same time, Belarus is ready for dialogue with the EU to overcome difference, but only if it is open and based on mutual respect, Glaz added.

Related Topics

Same Belarus

Recent Stories

Indian Army targets UN vehicle from across the LoC ..

39 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler offers a prayer for rain

41 minutes ago

PM launches Sehat Sahulat programme for AJK

53 minutes ago

Ali A Zaidi appointed as White House’s Deputy Na ..

1 hour ago

OPPO Showcases New Conceptual design with nendo an ..

1 hour ago

Facebook, Apple lock horns over iOS app tracking t ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.