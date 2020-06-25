Belarus president accuses Russia, Poland of election interference

(@FahadShabbir)

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko on Thursday accused Russia and Poland of interferring in upcoming presidential elections, claims that were quickly denied by the Kremlin

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko on Thursday accused Russia and Poland of interferring in upcoming presidential elections, claims that were quickly denied by the Kremlin.

The interference is coming from "those who live in Poland and those who incite from Russia," Lukashenko said according to the Belta news agency, adding that he would discuss the issue with Russian President Vladimir Putin.