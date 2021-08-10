UrduPoint.com

Belarus President Hopes For Adoption Of All Road Maps For Integration With Russia In 2021

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 07:30 AM

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko expressed hope that at the end of 2021, at a meeting of the Supreme State Council of the Russia-Belarus Union State, Minsk and Moscow will be able to adopt all 28 sectoral road maps for the development of economic integration.

"I would like to hope that... at the end of the year, the Supreme State Council of the Union State will take place. And it should be a milestone, where we must make very serious decisions," Lukashenko said at the Big Conversation press conference.

Well, I think... we will adopt these 28 maps, or union programs. It will be a colossal step forward," he said.

