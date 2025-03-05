Belarus President Proposes Hosting Ukraine-Russia Peace Talks
Faizan Hashmi Published March 05, 2025 | 01:10 PM
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko offered in an interview published on Wednesday to host Russia-Ukraine peace talks that could involve US officials.
Lukashenko is a close Putin ally and his country is under US and European sanctions over its support for Russia's military action in Ukraine and a government crackdown on the opposition. Russia used Belarusian territory to send some troops into Ukraine in 2022.
But the 70-year-old president went on: "We are going to sit down and calmly make an accord. If you want to make an accord."
Lukashenko said there had to be an accord with Zelensky "since a large part of Ukrainian society is with him.
"
"There is only 200 kilometres (125 miles) between the Belarus frontier and Kyiv. Half an hour in a plane. Come," he declared in the interview recorded on February 27.
Lukashenko praised Trump's efforts to talk with Russia and end the three-year-old conflict.
"Trump is a good guy, he talks about it a lot and has already done something to end the war in Ukraine and the war in the middle East," Lukashenko said.
"It seems to me that his only policy is one aiming to end the war. It is a brilliant idea."
The release of the interview came after Trump said Tuesday that Zelensky had told him he was ready for talks on a "lasting peace" with Russia.
Recent Stories
ERC launches 'Ramadan Mir' Programme in Hadramaut
Executive Council issues resolution appointing Director-General of Abu Dhabi Civ ..
China prioritises high-level scientific, technological self-reliance
CBUAE adheres to FX Global Code
Korean economy grows 2 pct in 2024
UAE delegation brings Ramadan cheer to young patients at Great Ormond Street Hos ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 March 2025
Extraordinary Arab Summit approves Egypt's Gaza early recovery, reconstruction p ..
Al Ain witnesses largest sports gathering during Ramadan
UAE President commends Mohammed bin Rashid’s initiatives, efforts in advancing ..
UAE President exchanges Ramadan greetings with Rulers of Emirates, declares Shei ..
More Stories From World
-
Diplomat Charles: UK king's role in Trump-Ukraine tightrope act6 minutes ago
-
Belarus president proposes hosting Ukraine-Russia peace talks6 minutes ago
-
Trade war brings fear, uncertainty to Canadian border city16 minutes ago
-
LeBron breaks 50,000 scoring barrier, Curry sparks Warriors16 minutes ago
-
America 'is back' Trump touts in Congress speech36 minutes ago
-
China says to hike defence spending by 7.2% this year46 minutes ago
-
Rain, snow offer hope in Japan's worst wildfire in 50 years46 minutes ago
-
Trump addresses a tense Congress on partisan night56 minutes ago
-
China eyes 5 percent growth despite trade war56 minutes ago
-
Trump hails 'unstoppable' America in return to Congress56 minutes ago
-
Asian stocks rebound on China stimulus package1 hour ago
-
Japan powerboat racing revs up bid to shed shadowy reputation1 hour ago