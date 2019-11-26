Belarus President to Conduct Working Visit to CSTO Session in Kyrgyzstan

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko will participate in the summit of the Collective Security Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) that will take place in Kyrgyzstan later in the week, his press service said on Tuesday

The CSTO summit is scheduled for Thursday in the Kyrgyz capital of Bishkek. The presidents of Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and the prime minister of Armenia will take part in the session.

"Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko will be on a working visit to Kyrgyzstan from 27-28 November. The Belarusian head of state is to take part in a session of the Collective Security Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO). The summit will start with a narrow-participation session to be followed by a plenary session that will be attended by heads of the foreign ministries, defense ministries and security councils of the member states," the presidential press service said.

The press office added that Lukashenko would outline the Belarus vision and his main suggestions for strengthening international and regional security. Belarus plans to sign a number of documents at the session.

According to the presidential press service, the Belarus head will hold meetings and talks with his foreign counterparts on the sidelines of the summit.

The CSTO is an intergovernmental military alliance established on the basis of the Collective Security Treaty, which was signed by post-Soviet states in 1992.