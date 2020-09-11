Belarus President To Visit Russia On Monday: Kremlin
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 03:39 PM
The Kremlin said Friday that Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko will hold talks with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Monday as he faces popular protests against his rule
Moscow, Sept 11 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :The Kremlin said Friday that Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko will hold talks with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Monday as he faces popular protests against his rule.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists the location of the "working visit" in Russia was yet to be announced. Moscow has offered the embattled leader military aid while pressing for closer integration with Belarus.