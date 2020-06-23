Belarus Presidential Hopeful Tsepkalo Pledges to Support Opposition Candidate in 2nd Round

Belarusian presidential contender Valery Tsepkalo, ex-ambassador to the United States and former head of the Belarus Hi-Tech Park, told Sputnik in an interview he was not ruling out the possibility to form a coalition with other political forces for the sake of changing power in the country, and that he would support an opposition candidate if the second round of the vote took place

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) Belarusian presidential contender Valery Tsepkalo, ex-ambassador to the United States and former head of the Belarus Hi-Tech Park, told Sputnik in an interview he was not ruling out the possibility to form a coalition with other political forces for the sake of changing power in the country, and that he would support an opposition candidate if the second round of the vote took place.

"I am certainly ready to join different coalitions for the sake of changes in my native Belarus. But it is early to discuss this, we do not know who will remain in the race," Tsepkalo said, when asked about his readiness to cooperate with other presidential candidates.

The politician said there was no need to unite with other contenders now, since "it is important for Belarus today to see the widest range of opinions, possibilities and vision of the future." At the same time, it will be necessary to pool efforts in the second round, according to Tsepkalo.

"If the incumbent president [Alexander Lukashenko] makes it to the second round, and the second person is an opposition politician not me then I will support this opposition politician," Tsepkalo said.

The presidential election is scheduled for August 9. Seven people continue running for presidency after collecting signatures in their support.