Belarus' Presidential Inauguration To Begin At Noon On 25 March

Muhammad Irfan Published March 24, 2025 | 09:28 PM

The swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko will commence at 12 p.m. on 25 March

MINSK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) The swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko will commence at 12 p.m. on 25 March.

Over 1,100 people will attend the ceremony.

The ceremony will be broadcast live on the website of the President of the Republic of Belarus, by the First news, Belarus 1, ONT, STV and MIR tv channels, videobel.

by and BelTA’s YouTube channel,press secretary of the Belarusian head of state Natalya Eismont told BelTA.

