UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarus' Presidential Spokeswoman Not Revealing Date Of Lukashenko's Swearing-in Ceremony

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 11:10 AM

Belarus' Presidential Spokeswoman Not Revealing Date of Lukashenko's Swearing-in Ceremony

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's spokeswoman, Natalya Eismont, was reluctant to tell Sputnik when the elected leader would be sworn-in, but promised to provide information closer to the date of the ceremony.

"As of now, I can only tell you that we will certainly announce it to you closer to the date of the swearing-in ceremony," Eismont said, when asked to comment on claims the ceremony could be held on September 29.

Belarus held the presidential election on August 9. According to the final results, revealed by the Central Election Commission, Lukashenko was re-elected, as he secured 80.1 percent of the vote. Under the Belarusian legislation, the swearing-in ceremony should be held within two months following the election day.

Related Topics

Election Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote August September

Recent Stories

UAE Press: Global coalition for COVID-19 immunisat ..

11 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 23 September 202 ..

56 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Hamdan bin Rashid receives Rashid bin Humaid Al Nu ..

9 hours ago

Global practices with highest international standa ..

10 hours ago

Bahrain, Israel leaders in post-accord telephone t ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.