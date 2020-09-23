MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's spokeswoman, Natalya Eismont, was reluctant to tell Sputnik when the elected leader would be sworn-in, but promised to provide information closer to the date of the ceremony.

"As of now, I can only tell you that we will certainly announce it to you closer to the date of the swearing-in ceremony," Eismont said, when asked to comment on claims the ceremony could be held on September 29.

Belarus held the presidential election on August 9. According to the final results, revealed by the Central Election Commission, Lukashenko was re-elected, as he secured 80.1 percent of the vote. Under the Belarusian legislation, the swearing-in ceremony should be held within two months following the election day.