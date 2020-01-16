(@FahadShabbir)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) Belarusian Prime Minister Sergei Roumas and Russian Ambassador Dmitry Mezentsev have discussed bilateral cooperation in the context of the Russian government reshuffle, the Belarusian government said on Thursday.

After the entire Russian government resigned on Wednesday, President Vladimir Putin proposed Mikhail Mishustin, currently heading the Federal Tax Service, as the candidate to become the prime minister.

"A phone conversation has been held between Belarusian Prime Minister Sergei Roumas and the Russian Federation's extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassador to Belarus, Dmitry Mezentsev. The sides have discussed bilateral cooperation, taking into consideration new appointments in the Russian government," the Belarusian cabinet said in a statement.