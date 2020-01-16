UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarus Prime Minister, Russian Ambassador Discuss Cooperation Amid Gov't Reshuffle- Minsk

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 02:44 PM

Belarus Prime Minister, Russian Ambassador Discuss Cooperation Amid Gov't Reshuffle- Minsk

Belarusian Prime Minister Sergei Roumas and Russian Ambassador Dmitry Mezentsev have discussed bilateral cooperation in the context of the Russian government reshuffle, the Belarusian government said on Thursday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) Belarusian Prime Minister Sergei Roumas and Russian Ambassador Dmitry Mezentsev have discussed bilateral cooperation in the context of the Russian government reshuffle, the Belarusian government said on Thursday.

After the entire Russian government resigned on Wednesday, President Vladimir Putin proposed Mikhail Mishustin, currently heading the Federal Tax Service, as the candidate to become the prime minister.

"A phone conversation has been held between Belarusian Prime Minister Sergei Roumas and the Russian Federation's extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassador to Belarus, Dmitry Mezentsev. The sides have discussed bilateral cooperation, taking into consideration new appointments in the Russian government," the Belarusian cabinet said in a statement.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Vladimir Putin Belarus Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Saba Qamar to perform in an upcoming feature film

10 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price down $0.31 a barrel Wednes ..

15 minutes ago

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan directs to immedia ..

6 minutes ago

Magnitude 5.6 Earthquake Hits China's Northwestern ..

6 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2019-20)

6 minutes ago

Kohistan admin launches crackdown against polythen ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.