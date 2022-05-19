UrduPoint.com

Belarus Procures 'Right Amount' Of Russia's Iskander, S-400 Complexes - Lukashenko

Belarus has bought the "right amount" of Iskander missiles and S-400 air defense systems from Russia, President Alexader Lukashenko said on Thursday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2022) Belarus has bought the "right amount" of Iskander missiles and S-400 air defense systems from Russia, President Alexader Lukashenko said on Thursday.

"We agreed with (Russian President Vladimir) Putin on procuring the right amount of these Iskanders, S-400s from you ... Now it is a completely different military with such weapons," Lukashenko said during a meeting with the governor of Russia's Nizhny Novgorod region.

