Belarus Proposes Holding Eurasian Economic Forum in Minsk in December- Economic Commission

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) Belarus has proposed holding the Eurasian Economic Forum in Minsk in the second half of December, and Armenia and Kyrgyzstan have supported this initiative, an aide to the head of the Eurasian Economic Commission's panel said on Friday.

"The Belarusian side has proposed holding the Eurasian Economic Forum in-person in the second half of December in Minsk. Armenia and Kyrgyzstan have supported the idea, and the remaining two countries have taken a time-out for discussion," Iya Malkina wrote on Facebook.

The Eurasian intergovernmental council is likely to convene in Yerevan on October 9, providing the Eurasian Economic Union member states leaders an opportunity to meet personally, Malkina added.