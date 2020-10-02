UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarus Proposes Holding Eurasian Economic Forum In Minsk In December- Economic Commission

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 03:03 PM

Belarus Proposes Holding Eurasian Economic Forum in Minsk in December- Economic Commission

Belarus has proposed holding the Eurasian Economic Forum in Minsk in the second half of December, and Armenia and Kyrgyzstan have supported this initiative, an aide to the head of the Eurasian Economic Commission's panel said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) Belarus has proposed holding the Eurasian Economic Forum in Minsk in the second half of December, and Armenia and Kyrgyzstan have supported this initiative, an aide to the head of the Eurasian Economic Commission's panel said on Friday.

"The Belarusian side has proposed holding the Eurasian Economic Forum in-person in the second half of December in Minsk. Armenia and Kyrgyzstan have supported the idea, and the remaining two countries have taken a time-out for discussion," Iya Malkina wrote on Facebook.

The Eurasian intergovernmental council is likely to convene in Yerevan on October 9, providing the Eurasian Economic Union member states leaders an opportunity to meet personally, Malkina added.

Related Topics

Facebook Yerevan Minsk Armenia Belarus Kyrgyzstan October December

Recent Stories

Lahore Qalandars and Ministry of Science and Techn ..

18 minutes ago

Vivo Pakistan Sets a New Record with 2.5 Billion v ..

19 minutes ago

UAE Rulers congratulate Guinean President on Indep ..

20 minutes ago

Kremlin says EU Belarus sanctions a sign of 'weakn ..

2 minutes ago

US Secretary of State Pompeo tests negative for Co ..

2 minutes ago

Eurozone inflation falls to -0.3% in September

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.