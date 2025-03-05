Open Menu

Belarus Proposes Hosting Of Ukraine-Russia Truce Talks

Umer Jamshaid Published March 05, 2025 | 03:00 PM

Belarus proposes hosting of Ukraine-Russia truce talks

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has offered to host Russia-Ukraine truce talks that could involve US officials, he said in an interview published Wednesday.

Belarus previously hosted talks between Russian and Ukrainian officials in 2014 and 2015 mediated by France and Germany, resulting in the Minsk agreements of 2014 and 2015, named after the Belarusian capital.

Lukashenko is a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Tell Trump that I expect him here with Putin and Zelensky," Lukashenko proposed to the three leaders in a video interview with US blogger Mario Nawfal, reported by state news agency Belta.

Minsk is under US and European sanctions over its support for Russia's military action in Ukraine and a government crackdown on the opposition.

Russia used Belarusian territory to send some troops into Ukraine in 2022.

