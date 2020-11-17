Belarus Prosecutors Ask Warsaw to Extradite Creators of Opposition Telegram Channel Nexta

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) The Belarusian Prosecutor General's Office said on Tuesday it was asking the Polish Justice Ministry to detain two founders of the pro-opposition Telegram channel Nexta and later transfer them to Belarus where they would be convicted of a criminal offense.

Belarus launched criminal cases against Roman Protasevich and Stepan Putilo, the Nexta creators, earlier this fall. They are accused of organizing mass disorder and coordinating collective action violating public order.

"On the basis of the Belarusian-Polish agreement on legal assistance and legal relations in civil, family, labor and criminal cases, signed on October 26, 1994, the Belarusian Prosecutor General's Office has submitted to the Polish Justice Ministry a request to detain .

.. Putilo and Protasevich ... and transfer them to Belarus for criminal prosecution," the Prosecutor General's Office said in a statement.

The Prosecutor General's Office added that it had information that Putilo and Protasevich, both wanted in Belarus, were currently in Warsaw.