Belarus' Prosecutors Slam Ukraine, Baltic Nations for Failing to Provide Legal Assistance

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2021) Poland, Baltic nations and Ukraine ignore their international obligations to provide legal assistance in criminal investigations, and Minsk will therefore suspend its work on some of the materials from these countries, Belarusian Prosecutor General Andrei Shved said on Wednesday.

"We state that Poland, the Baltic states and Ukraine actually ignore the international obligations they have undertaken on practically all crimes, including those related to corruption. We are analyzing the situation," Shved said, as quoted by the state-run news agency Belta.

As a reciprocal measure, Minsk suspends work on some of the materials it received from these countries, the prosecutor added.

"We consider initiating some kind of consultations in the future to clarify whether agreements are actually needed if they are not implemented," Shved concluded.