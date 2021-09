Belarus protest leader Kolesnikova jailed for 11 years

(@FahadShabbir)

Moscow, Sept 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :A court in Belarus sentenced key opposition figure Maria Kolesnikova -- who led mass protests against President Alexander Lukashenko last year -- to 11 years in prison on national security charges.

Kolesnikova's lawyer Maxim Znak was also handed a 10-year prison sentence, according to the press service of onetime presidential hopeful Viktor Babaryko, whose campaign Kolesnikova managed.