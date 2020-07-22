Belarus Puts Limit on Number of Domestic Observers During Coming Presidential Election

(@FahadShabbir)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) The Belarusian Central Election Commission on Wednesday limited the number of domestic observers at polling stations during the upcoming presidential election.

Earlier in the day, at the commission's meeting, Chairwoman Lidia Ermoshina proposed bringing down to five the number of internal observers allowed to be present at a polling station during the main voting day. Meanwhile, during early voting, the number of domestic observers present should be no more than three. She justified the measure by referring to the current epidemiological situation in the country, as well as the goal to prevent the work of local electoral committees from being disrupted.

"Who is in favor of the proposed initiative to change the Central Commission's decree on the order of deployment and activity of observers during the preparations and the conduct of the Republic of Belarus' presidential election of 2020, I ask you to vote ... The decree is approved," Ermoshina said.

The presidential election in Belarus is scheduled for August 9. Alexander Lukashenko, who has been president for 26 years, will face four opposition candidates in the vote. The exclusion of two significant candidates from the list earlier in July led to protests in major cities of Belarus.