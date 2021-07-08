Belarus raids independent news sites in media crackdown

Belarus on Thursday barred access to the country's oldest news organisation and raided the offices of several regional newspapers as President Alexander Lukashenko's regime clamps down on media not under state control

Authorities in the ex-Soviet country, which is in the throes of a months-long crackdown on dissent, blocked the online publication Nasha Niva over accusations it had published illegal content.

Belarus' KGB security services also raided its offices as well as those of several regional publications across the country.

The media crackdown comes a day after one of Lukashenko's main challengers, Viktor Babaryko, was sentenced to 14 years in prison.

Nasha Niva -- founded in 1906 under the Russian Empire -- said on social media that it had lost contact with several employees, including its editor-in-chief Yegor Martinovich.

His wife confirmed on Facebook that he had been detained.

The opposition-leaning site covered anti-Lukashenko protests that erupted last year and many of its staff have been interrogated or spent time in jail.

"Nasha Niva is not just a website, it's the oldest Belarusian newspaper," exiled opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya said in a video posted on Twitter.

"I call on the international community to provide practical support for our independent media and journalists," she added.

Separately, the Belarusian Association of Journalists reported that the editor-in-chief of another independent news site, orsha.eu had been detained and that an outlet which covers the IT sector had also been blocked.