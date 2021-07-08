UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarus Raids Independent News Sites In Media Crackdown

Umer Jamshaid 23 minutes ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 07:23 PM

Belarus raids independent news sites in media crackdown

Belarus on Thursday barred access to the country's oldest news organisation and raided the offices of several regional newspapers as President Alexander Lukashenko's regime clamps down on media not under state control

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :Belarus on Thursday barred access to the country's oldest news organisation and raided the offices of several regional newspapers as President Alexander Lukashenko's regime clamps down on media not under state control.

Authorities in the ex-Soviet country, which is in the throes of a months-long crackdown on dissent, blocked the online publication Nasha Niva over accusations it had published illegal content.

Belarus' KGB security services also raided its offices as well as those of several regional publications across the country.

The media crackdown comes a day after one of Lukashenko's main challengers, Viktor Babaryko, was sentenced to 14 years in prison.

Nasha Niva -- founded in 1906 under the Russian Empire -- said on social media that it had lost contact with several employees, including its editor-in-chief Yegor Martinovich.

His wife confirmed on Facebook that he had been detained.

The opposition-leaning site covered anti-Lukashenko protests that erupted last year and many of its staff have been interrogated or spent time in jail.

"Nasha Niva is not just a website, it's the oldest Belarusian newspaper," exiled opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya said in a video posted on Twitter.

"I call on the international community to provide practical support for our independent media and journalists," she added.

Separately, the Belarusian Association of Journalists reported that the editor-in-chief of another independent news site, orsha.eu had been detained and that an outlet which covers the IT sector had also been blocked.

Related Topics

Russia Jail Social Media Facebook Twitter Wife Orsha Belarus SITE Media Opposition

Recent Stories

ADCC participates in Italy’s Dolomite Marathon

31 minutes ago

Putin Cancels Decree Banning Flights to Egyptian R ..

23 minutes ago

Only 18% of Americans Now Practicing Strict Social ..

34 minutes ago

Govt endeavoring to meet challenges to extend reli ..

34 minutes ago

Police arrest 3 from outside court gate, recover w ..

34 minutes ago

Fans banned from Games venues in Tokyo: Olympic mi ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.