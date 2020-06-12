UrduPoint.com
Belarus Raids Target Lukashenko's Opposition Rival

Fri 12th June 2020 | 01:14 PM

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ):Belarus investigators on Thursday raided companies and a bank linked to opposition politician Viktor Babaryko, who is seeking to challenge President Alexander Lukashenko in polls due in August.

Law enforcement authorities in the ex-Soviet country are cracking down on would-be opposition candidates ahead of an election in which Lukashenko is vying for a sixth term.

The run-up has seen a flurry of opposition activity and the detention of prominent figures.

Thursday's raids targeted Belgazprombank, a subsidiary of Russian energy giant Gazprom that Babaryko headed before he launched his presidential bid, as well as companies linked to him.

In a message to his supporters published on YouTube, the 56-year-old Babaryko condemned the move as a "pressure" tactic.

The incident "clearly shows that representatives of the current leadership are ready to use any means to prevent fair elections," he said.

The state control committee, an audit body, said that criminal probes had been opened into tax dodging and money laundering.

It said the suspects were former and current bankers.

Belarus has been ruled since 1994 by Lukashenko, a former collective farm director, who at 65 has raised the possibility of serving a further two terms.

The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, an international election and war monitor, has not recognised any polls in Belarus since 1995 as free and fair.

