Belarus Ranks As Russia's Largest Trade Partner In CIS, 4th Across Globe - Putin

Sumaira FH Published June 28, 2023 | 07:24 PM

Belarus is Russia's leading trade partner in the Commonwealth of Independent States and the fourth largest across the globe, with mutual trade exceeding $35 billion in 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesda

UFA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2023) Belarus is Russia's leading trade partner in the Commonwealth of Independent States and the fourth largest across the globe, with mutual trade exceeding $35 billion in 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"Belarus is Russia's first partner in terms of trade among members of the Commonwealth of Independent States and fourth in the world. Last year, trade increased by 12% and exceeded 3 trillion rubles ($35 billion). This positive trend is getting stronger, mutual trade increased by another 11% over January-April," Putin said in a video address to participants of the Forum of Regions of Belarus and Russia.

Moscow and Minsk managed to reach these volumes thanks to cooperation between the regions of the two countries, the Russian leader added.

The two nations are doing everything they can to enhance the resilience of their economy against sanctions pressure, Putin said, adding that Russian and Belarusian regions actively developed their mutual trade, which helped the neighboring countries preserve production and focus more on domestic markets amid growing economic pressure from the West.

The Russian president went on to say that Russia and Belarus had launched new import-substituting investment projects totaling 80 billion rubles.

"In several regions of Belarus the realization of the new import-substituting investment projects totaling 80 billion rubles has been launched with Russian support in such industries as mechanical engineering, machine tool construction, microelectronics and others. A full cycle of competitive high-tech industries is being established," Putin said.

In May, the Russian government announced that Russia and Belarus continued prioritizing bilateral trade, the volume of which grew by 12% to about $45 billion in 2022.

